It’s been a miserable campaign at Hayden Road and it now looks certain to end in relegation after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to fellow Southern League Premier Central strugglers Hednesford Town left Diamonds a massive 15 points adrift of safety with just 12 games to play.

That was the team’s 13th loss in their last 14 games while they have failed to score in their last five.

It’s certainly set to be the fan-owned club’s toughest season since it was formed in 2011 in the wake of the demise of Rushden & Diamonds.

It's been a tough season for AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Nunn has already insisted there will be no downing of tools as he prepares the team for a tough test at third-placed Nuneaton Borough this weekend.

The manager has found himself having to help balance the books while trying to keep a competitive team on the pitch since he arrived at the end of last year.

And he insists the fans are needed more than ever.

“The club obviously isn’t in the best financial position, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to work that out,” the Diamonds boss said.

“So this is when the club needs the supporters. Don’t get me wrong, it comes from us trying to get a team out there for them to watch and, at the moment, it’s tough because of the financial problems we’ve got.

“But the more people we get through the gates, hopefully the more quality we can put on the pitch.

“The fans who have been coming to the games have been fantastic. Even last weekend they were right behind the lads and, for that, I am grateful.

“I can’t say sorry to the supporters because we are working as hard as we can with what we have got. There’s no financial reward for me, this is all for the love of the game.

“We are trying to assemble a team that the fans can get behind and I do feel there are lads who are starting to improve.

“Young Fraser Corden is playing well week in, week out at this level now and the likes of Ryan Hughes and Luke Massingham have been performing well. There are some positives for us.

“For where we are as a club, we have got to find a level where we can start winning games and ensure the fanbase starts feeling good again on a Saturday afternoon.”

There have been two more departures from Hayden Road over the last week with Conor Tee joining league rivals Bromsgrove Sporting at the end of last week while defender Evangelos-Nikaloas Empochontsif had his contract cancelled by mutual consent on Sunday.

“I spoke to Evan on Friday after he sent me a message saying he has got so much going on with his studying at university and he feels football is getting in the way of that,” Nunn added.

“He’s been really good for us, I think he has improved a lot but it’s a life-changing few months coming up for him and he’s focused on that.

