Clifton returns as Mills seeks to settle Corby down

James Clifton has re-signed for Corby Town

Gary Mills is hoping he will get the chance to have a settled side for Corby Town over the coming weeks.

The Steelmen return to Northern Premier League Midlands duty this weekend when they head to Yaxley and they will have a new signing in tow.

The club confirmed last night (Thursday) that right-sided player James Clifton has returned to Steel Park from Basford United.

Clifton had an injury-hit two-month spell with the Steelmen during the 2019-20 campaign but is now back to full fitness and should go straight into the squad for tomorrow’s (Saturday) clash.

Corby were well beaten 6-0 at National League North side Boston United last weekend as their run in the Emirates FA Cup was ended in the second qualifying round.

Mills was forced to patch his team up for the clash in Lincolnshire with a number of players carrying injuries.

That prompted a decision by Corby to field a team made up of youth players for Tuesday’s NFA Hillier Senior Cup clash at Bugbrooke in which they suffered a 6-0 loss.

But Mills insists the focus in on the league as he bids to get the Steelmen moving up the table.

“Last Saturday we came up against a very good, full-time side who were just too good for us,” the Corby manager said.

“We had three or four playing with injuries last weekend and it’s not ideal.

“It was perfect on Tuesday really to give our players a chance to get themselves back to fitness and it was an opportunity to show the youngsters what it’s all about.

“You don’t want to go and lose by a big scoreline but they will have learned from the experience.

“We now have to concentrate on getting ourselves right for the league.

“We haven’t had the best of starts but we won our last league game away from home (5-0 at Histon) and we have got to continue that form going into the game at Yaxley.

“It’s been frustrating for me and Darron (assistant-manager Gee) because we have not been able to play a settled side and we have been putting square pegs in round holes because we have had to.

“I know people don’t want to hear excuses but these are facts and I want to get a settled side together for weeks going forward.