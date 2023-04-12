Clash between Daventry and Corby is called off for the second time in three days
Corby Town’s clash at Daventry Town has been called off for the second time in three days.
The Northern Premier League Midlands clash between the two Northants clubs had been due to take place on Easter Monday but was postponed following the arrival of travellers on the Elderstubbs site at Daventry.
The game was swiftly re-arranged for this evening (Wednesday) but has now been postponed again due to a waterlogged pitch.
It is now expected that the match will be played next Tuesday (April 18) night in the final week of the season.
The Steelmen will now be back in action on Saturday when they host St Neots Town in their last home game of the campaign while Daventry are due to entertain Hinckley Leicester Road at the weekend.