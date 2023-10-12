Chesterfield assistant boss Webb's complacency warning ahead of Poppies showdown

Chesterfield reached the third round of the FA Cup last season, losing in a replay to Championship side West Bromwich Albion after drawing with the Baggies 3-3 at home

The Spireites will go into the game at the SMH Group Stadium sitting top of the Vanarama National League, maintaining their three-point lead over second-placed Barnet with a 2-0 win at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Paul Cook’s team have lost just one of their 15 league games this season, winning 12, and Webb has made it clear there won't be 'wholesale changes' for the Poppies coming to town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield enjoyed an excellent run to the third round last season, claiming the league scalps of Northampton Town and AFC Wimbledon before taking West Bromwich Albion to a replay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the previous season they also reached round three before losing at Premier League Chelsea.

And Webb is keen for the Spiretites to make progress again this year.

"It is the League, the FA Cup then the FA Trophy, that is our priority and if we didn't say that we would be lying," said Webb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Financially it is great for the club if we can get through, get a few wins, and I think it's great to go into those fixtures when there isn't the same pressure.

"Against Northampton and Wimbledon last season there wasn't the same pressure, at West Brom there wasn't the same pressure.

"But Anstey away before those games there was pressure, and Kettering at home there will be pressure because we are the favourites.

"We want to win the game, I don't see massive, wholesale changes, but whatever team we put out we think will be strong enough to win the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Webb is also well aware of Kettering Town’s proud FA Cup tradition, and their standing in non-League football, adding: "Kettering have had a bad few years.

"They used to be a proper, proper National League team back in the day and then had some financial troubles.

"They are now down the bottom of the Southern League P rem, so they are going to come at us, it is going to be like a mini cup final for them.

"I mean that with the utmost respect, because we were the same when we went to Chelsea the other year, and we have to make sure we don't have an upset because the FA Cup is very important to us this season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield’s squad includes former Northern Ireland international striker Will Grigg, who has five goals to his name this season, as well as Rothwell lad Michael Jacobs.