Chances running out for Kettering Town as they drop more points in goalless draw at struggling Lowestoft Town

It was another disappointing afternoon for Richard Lavery and Kettering Town

Kettering Town have slipped to fourth in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central following their 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Lowestoft Town on Saturday.

But they can reclaim top spot if they can see off Alvechurch at Latimer Park on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).

The home date is the Poppies' game in hand on the sides above them, and victory on Tuesday will see them leapfrog Bedford Town, AFC Telford United and new leaders Halesowen Town to go a point clear with seven matches to play.

The Poppies, who were rocked with the departure of star man Isiah Noel-Williams at the end of last week, handed a debut at Lowestoft to new loan signing Fin Wilkinson, who has joined from Barnet, while another new boy, Cyrus Babaie, was named on the bench.

Babaie, who has joined from bottom-of-the-table Biggleswade Town, was denied a debut performance though as he was an unused substitute, along with fellow striker Nile Ranger, who suffered the same fate in the previous weekend’s 3-2 home defeat to St Ives Town.

With the Poppies and morning leaders Bedford Town both dropping points, with the Eagles drawing 1-1 at Redditch United, Halesowen and Telford took advantage.

Halesowen have hit top spot on goal difference after their 2-1 win at Hitchin, while Telford were 2-0 home winners over AFC Sudbury.

The top three are all locked on 63 points, with the Poppies two points back and fifth-placed Stamford a further point adrift.

With eight matches to play, the Poppies' title and promotion fate is still in their own hands, but only just.

Meanwhile, Noel-Williams' debut for his new team Matlock Town turned out to be a nightmare.

Noel-Williams started, but the Gladiators' Northern Premier League Premier Division survival hopes took a hit as they were beaten 3-0 by relegation rivals Bamber Bridge.

After the game, the club made the decision to sack manager Ryan Cresswell.