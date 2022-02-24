Chance of a move to Kettering Town was one Deacon 'had to take'

Ty Deacon feels the chance to make the move to Kettering Town was one he “had to take”.

The striker joined the Poppies from county rivals AFC Rushden & Diamonds last week having made a superb impact at Hayden Road to help Diamonds surge into the play-off places in the Vanarama National League North.

Having already scored 11 goals for Aylesbury United earlier in the season, he then hit 10 in Diamonds colours after signing for them at the beginning of November.

Ty Deacon impressed on his debut for Kettering Town in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with AFC Telford United. Picture by Peter Short

But, after Kettering made an approach, Deacon opted for a move to Latimer Park as an impressive rise up the non-League ranks continues.

“For me, to be wanted by a club like Kettering is great,” Deacon said after he made his debut for the Poppies in their 2-2 draw with AFC Telford United on Tuesday night.

“I was excited by the opportunity when it came about and I felt I just had to take it.

“I had a great time at Rushden and I really got off to a flyer with them and to score 10 goals in 15 or 16 games was great.

“I have nothing but love for the club but I managed to get this move and I felt I had to make it.”

Deacon’s display in midweek suggested he will have few problems with the move up to Step 2 as he proved a handful for the Telford defence all evening.

He was denied a first goal in Kettering colours when a header from a Rhys Sharpe free-kick found the net, only for the referee to controversially penalise the Poppies for a foul.

In the end, Ian Culverhouse’s team had to fight back from 2-0 down to earn a share of the spoils with Callum Stead and Jordon Crawford on target.

But Deacon enjoyed his first run out in the Vanarama National League North and is already looking forward to a big occasion at Boston United on Saturday when both clubs will be bidding to enhance their play-off chances.

“It was good, it was a good scrap,” Deacon added.

“I thought we played well as a team and I felt like I was involved all the time so it was good to be part of it.

“It was annoying to get my first goal chalked off. The referee said there was a foul in there somewhere but he couldn’t tell me who it was on. It’s just the way it goes.

“I didn’t think we deserved to be 2-0 down but that’s how it was. We managed to get ourselves out of the situation so it was a good point earned at the end of the night.

“We are just looking forward to the next game.

“Boston is a big game in a nice stadium so I am looking forward to the challenge and hopefully we can come away with three points.”

Culverhouse also handed a debut to midfielder Jack Smith, who has signed on loan from Stevenage for the remainder of the season.

The Poppies manager said: “The two boys making their debuts I thought were excellent. They gave a different dimension to the side.

“Ty is a strong boy, his hold up play is really good and we can link in with him. We have missed that at times.