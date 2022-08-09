Chair role to be shared at Diamonds for this season

Hayden Road

Ward has served on the board at Diamonds since the club’s formation in 2011 and will continue in that role as well as his new one while McCormack joined as a co-opted board member last year.

They replace previous chairman Ralph Burditt, who stepped down this summer having held the role since the club was formed.

Ward said: “It’s important that we recognise and appreciate the hard work over the recent years of both Ralph Burditt and Andy Peaks and everyone who supported them during their long service at the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We look forward to working with Andy Burgess and the new team as part of the transition.”

And McCormack added: “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the board over the last 12 months and getting to know the mechanics of the football club.

“The joint role will enable the introduction of some new ideas and methods of working which will help take the club further forward.”

The process to fill the role began some time ago and, in a statement, Diamonds said: “As you would expect, the application pool was quite large and it has taken longer for the board to filter down than originally expected.

“The role of becoming only the second chair in the history of our football club has demanded a rigorous process, which we have yet to conclude.

“Every effort is being afforded to ensure that the right choice in terms of personality, capability and availability to take the club forward is made.