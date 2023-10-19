Caretaker boss Lorraine’s delight as Diamonds break their duck at last

AFC Rushden & Diamonds' joint caretaker manager Tom Lorraine

​The joint caretaker manager was a proud and emotional man after a young Rushden side overcame experienced opponents to earn three crucial points – their first of what has been a troubled campaign.

Lorraine and former Northampton Town defender Michael Harriman took over the temporary reigns last Thursday after Chris Nunn left the club by mutual consent.

Nunn’s backroom staff went with him, and there wasn’t much time for Lorraine and Harriman to prepare the players for the Coleshill encounter.

Lorraine said: “We were pleased that Tom Chapman could join us on Thursday to put on a training session.

"Chappers is an excellent coach and his energy and enthusiasm shone through to the players.

"The victory was as much down to him as it was to us.”

Lorraine, who has never coached from the sidelines, admitted it was odd changing from a player to a manager’s role as he is currently out of action due to injury.

“Due to recent injuries, it was almost inevitable that I’d be on the sideline,” said Lorraine.

"Knowing how good Michael is as a player, we thought it better that he concentrated on the playing side, with Chappers and me on the sidelines.”

While standing on the sidelines, Lorraine was pleased with what he saw.

"In the first half I saw more quality than I’ve seen this season, and our work rate and desire were first class,” said Lorraine.

"The boys did as we asked and played with a high intensity.

"We didn’t give them time on the ball and closed them down giving them no time to play.’

Lorraine, who is AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ all-time leading scorer, also heaped praise on the fans.

"They were brilliant and really respected the effort put in by the boys,” he said.

"When there was a lull in the second half they got behind the team who in turn responded to them."

Diamonds won it thanks to two first-half goals from Will Jones and Dylan Edge.

Diamonds lost midfielder Tejan Thomas early on, while striker Jones was forced off with a groin injury.

Edge is enjoying his football at Hayden Road but will need to talk to his parent club Corby Town before agreeing to another month with Diamonds.

When it comes to the permanent manager’s role, Lorraine and Harriman are happy to take the reins and look after the team for as long as is required.

"The club have talked to us about the role going forward, but they need to take as long as is needed to get the right person in," said Lorraine.

With their first win under their belts at the 12th time of asking in all competitions, Rushden will now be looking to claim their first win on their travels this Saturday when they travel to Sutton Coldfield Town.