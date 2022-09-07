Captain Hicks urges fans to stick with Diamonds

Captain Nathan Hicks in action during AFC Rushden & Diamonds' shock FA Cup defeat at Enfield FC last Sunday. Picture by Hawkins Images

Having failed to win any of their opening six games in the Southern League Premier Central, Diamonds were unable to use the FA Cup as a way to turn things around as they were dumped out by Step 5 outfit Enfield FC on Sunday.

Andy Burgess’ team fell behind to a Dan Norton goal but looked to have secured a replay when substitute Jack Connor levelled in the second half.

However, Norton struck a late winner for the Essex Senior League side to leave Diamonds deflated.

Captain Hicks admitted his team’s inability to convert their chances is proving a major problem with Diamonds having only found the net five times in seven matches so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, as they now prepare for a home clash with Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday, Hicks has urged the frustrated fanbase to keep getting behind the team.

Speaking to AFCRD TV after the FA Cup loss, Hicks said: “We knew what they were about, they were big and strong and direct, but the simple fact is that football is about taking your chances and scoring goals.

“We had chances in the game, we did well to get back into it but it was heartbreaking at the end.

“We just can’t seem to find the back of the net. We are creating chances but the amount of goals we have scored this season has been our problem.

“If you don’t take chances, you don’t score goals and you don’t win games.

“Burge (Burgess) has come in and done a big rebuild. We knew it wouldn’t happen overnight.

We are working hard in training and we know it’s going to click.

“We need the fans behind us. I know they are frustrated but we need them more than ever now.

“I hope they stick with us, we need them and we will improve and climb up that table.

“We have got a young squad. We have had a tough start and we knew it wouldn’t be easy.