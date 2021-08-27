Captain Duffy departs in early-season moves at Corby

Jake Duffy has left Corby Town. Picture by Jim Darrah

Corby Town captain Jake Duffy has announced that he has left the club.

The midfielder, who was withdrawn with a groin injury during last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Soham Town Rangers in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup before missing the Steelmen’s 4-2 win in the replay on Tuesday, confirmed the news on social media.

It is understood he could be about to sign for fellow Northern Premier League Midlands side Stamford with the two teams due to clash on Bank Holiday Monday.

It comes after goalkeeper Martin Conway also said on social media that he had been released after he had played for Corby in Tuesday’s victory with the Steelmen seemingly set to sign a new stopper.

In his statement, Duffy said: “Just like to say thanks to everyone at Corby Town FC.

“I’ve decided to move on to play my football elsewhere. It wasn’t an easy decision for me but that’s football.

“Been lucky enough to captain the side during my time and meet some great people along the way that will stay friends beyond football!

“Wish everyone connected to the club the best of luck for the future.”

In a tweet the morning after Corby’s replay win at Soham, goalkeeper Conway wrote: “Good win for the lads last night but very random to be told after an away win in the FA Cup, that you're no longer needed by the club, because of someone else becoming available. Funny old game this non-league football, be careful who you trust.”

The early-season squad movements have also seen Corby finally confirm the signing of right-back Ilias Labiad after they had been waiting for clearance for him to become available.