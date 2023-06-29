It’s a busy week for the new Poppies boss as the squad report back for pre-season training this evening (Thursday) before Leese and captain Gary Stohrer take part in a Fans’ Forum at Latimer Park tomorrow evening.

Kettering play their first friendly of the summer at Newport Pagnell Town next Tuesday night and Leese is hopeful there will be new faces on show by the time that game rolls around.

The Poppies confirmed experienced defender Kelvin Langmead as their first signing of the summer over the weekend while it was confirmed that Stohrer, Lewis White, Sam Bennett and Tyrone Lewthwaite will be staying on for next season with academy product Luca Miller also agreeing a first-team deal.

Kettering Town manager Andy Leese. Picture by Eden Palmer

But Leese insists more deals are in the works and it could be the case that a new signing or two will be confirmed by the manager at the Fans’ Forum on Friday.

“As I said before, it’s not going to be ready for this weekend but the building blocks are starting to drop into place,” the Poppies boss said.

“We’ve been hampered in discussions a bit. It’s that time of year where players are on holiday and things don’t move as quickly as I’d like.

“But there are other deals we are hoping to conclude so it’s gathering momentum.

“It’s a really busy week. We start pre-season on Thursday, then on Friday we have the Fans’ Forum and we are training again on Saturday.

“But I am pleased with the way things are shaping up.

“I am looking forward to getting in front of the fans with Gary and one or two others from the club.