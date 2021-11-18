Burton Park Wanderers to play in memory of Jay

Burton Park Wanderers have held previous events in the memory of Jay Brewer

Burton Park Wanderers’ local derby clash with Rushden & Higham United this weekend will be played in memory of Jay Brewer.

At four years old, Jay joined the club’s mini kickers section but, in 2010 after a second operation on his brain, Jay was left disabled and wheelchair bound.

He sadly died at the age of just 12 in January 2016 and further tragedy struck the Brewer family in 2018 when his mum Sharon passed away.

Wanderers have held events and matches in the past while a plaque in Jay’s memory is also placed on the side of one of the stands at Latimer Park.

This weekend’s game in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One will be a celebration for Jay’s 18th birthday.

It’s been a tough season in a new league for Wanderers, who are yet to win a league game, while there have been changes behind the scenes and in the dugout.

Chairlady Gina Cleverly said: “On Saturday, there will be mascots, youth players on the pitch, and a minute’s applause to commemorate Jay and show that Burton Park Wanderers are still a community club and Jay and Sharon will never be forgotten.

“The season began with a change of committee members and we did not know what challenges lay ahead and we changed to the Spartan South Midlands League from the United Counties League, creating further travelling.

“As a non-paying club we have struggled to get commitment from players, due to travel and work commitments. This resulted in our manager leaving in September along with some players.

“A senior player, Kev Buchanan, stepped up to become manager and the atmosphere lifted.

“With only three home games and all the other games being away, getting a full squad every week has been a challenge at times.

“But we now have a squad of great lads who are committed to our club.