Burton Park Wanderers in race to find a new ground

A packed Latimer Park when the Poppies hosted Doncaster Rovers in last season's FA Cup (picture: Peter Short)

Officials at Burton Park Wanderers believe they have been left scrambling to find a new venue to play home matches, after Kettering Town told them that they were unable to play any further games at Latimer Park until March 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both club released statements on Monday with contradictory accounts of what has been agreed.

Kettering Town quoted chapter and verse of the tenancy agreement in their statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day began with BPW releasing a statement - it read: "On Thursday 9th October we were informed we had the choice between 11th or the 18th October to be our last home game at Latimer Park until next March.

"We remain fully committed to working with Kettering Town FC to find a fair and practical solution that allows us to play on the pitch, as we have done for many seasons. While respecting their concerns about pitch maintenance, the weather has been kind to us."

Late Monday evening saw a counter statement from Kettering Town.

The Poppies statement read: "The Club has become aware of various rumours, speculations and statements on various Social Media platforms with regard to Burton Park Wanderers (BPW) use of Latimer Park (LP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Continuing the close liaison and regular communication between the two clubs, the KTFC owner and the BPW Chairperson have been in contact today to address these speculations and to provide clarity regarding this issue.

"The Club has not informed BPW that a forthcoming game would be their last ‘at Latimer Park until next March.

"BPW’s current position within the Non-League System, does not require them to play on the main pitch at LP. Consequently, they were moved to the main back pitch last season, to save wear and tear of the Main Pitch. BPW have continued to play some games on the Main Pitch, especially whilst the back pitches recover from remedial and improvement works carried out over the summer."

The full statement can be found on Kettering Town FC's website: www.ketteringtownfc.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the release, club president of Burton Park Wanderers, Mark Patrick, told the Northamptonshire Telegraph: "Our chairman Mike Coletta was told via a WhatsApp message! He is part of a wider group which includes George (Akhtar) and the new Kettering Town groundsman, and was told last Thursday evening with very little reason, or given a chance to discuss a solution.

"There is a clause in their lease that says all accommodation for BPW games must be met. This isn't just for the senior sides. We feel that Kettering Town have breached this contract and this is why the club has taken the decision to make such a statement.

"My initial feeling is sort of upset. We saved them many years ago and I'm happy to have seen them flourish again. But slowly the pitch rent increased, we have no signage at the club anymore and we've been given less and less access to the ground which has been our home for over 50 years."

Kettering Town moved back into the borough of Kettering for the start of 2013/14 season and quickly made Latimer Park their home, reaching the Southern League Division One Central play-off final before eventually losing to Slough Town 3-2 in front of 2,331 spectators - a new record attendance at the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quickly, tenants became 'landlords' of the site when then owner Ritchie Jeune signed a 25-year lease in late 2016, securing the immediate future for the Poppies.

Jeune was quoted at the time stating 'from our point of view, there would be no issue with them (Burton Park Wanderers) wanting to continue to play at Latimer Park’.

For the 2025/26 season, Kettering Town charged Wanderers £250 per match to hire the ground.

This coming weekend, they are due to host Spratton FC in the Northants Combination League but have had to quickly make new arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This weekend we think we've secured another venue but we're also hoping that before the next home game, that we can sit down with George the owner and come to some sort of sensible agreement and get things nailed down in black and white,” Patrick added.

"I've been at Burton Park since I was five years old. I've seen it all so this is nothing new to me.

"I've been heartened by the number of Kettering Town fans who have spoke of their shock about this situation.

"I understand the concerns of the playing surface but there's no reason why both sides can't happily coexist at Latimer Park."