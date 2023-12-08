Burton Latimer school's pride after football stars take top spots in competition

Meadowside Primary School pupils took the top two spots.

A Burton Latimer primary school’s football stars took the top two spots at a district competition yesterday (Thursday).

After 10 weeks of games with 12 teams taking part, Meadowside Primary School were victorious at the Kettering Inter Schools Football Competition at Kettering Leisure Village.

Team Meadowside 1 won the overall competition with Team Meadowside 2 coming second, losing narrowly 1-0 to their own school rivals in a title decider.

It is the first time in the competition that one school has taken both top spots.

Meadowside coach Joe Reilly said: “Our school community works hard to promote a wide range of sports at all levels and for all pupils.

"We are extremely proud of our teams who as well as being very talented, have a great spirit and support each other regardless of the result.