Burton Latimer footballer nominated for 'People's Puskás' after wondergoal goes viral

A footballer whose Sunday League wondergoal went viral says he’s stunned after being nominated for a ‘People’s Puskás’ award.

Zac Allen’s sensational volley has been viewed by more than three million people and is one of camera system Veo’s eight grassroots contenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old was playing for Burton Latimer side David Green FC when he took the ball on his chest from a throw-in, juggled it with a few keepie-uppies and lashed it past the helpless goalkeeper. Even his own team-mate was caught on camera with his hand on his head in shock.

But Zac, who previously played for Corby Town and Rothwell Corinthians, said he never expected the video to be so popular.

He said: "It was a bit of a shock because it’s just a kickabout on a Sunday with my mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a bit mad to be scrolling through your phone and then see your goal getting all these shares.”

Zac had scored an overhead kick a few minutes before in the same game, away at Kettering FC in November, which David Green FC won 6-1. He has 24 goals in total in the Nene Sunday League this season.

Zac Allen's wondergoal went viral

But the striker, who also plays for Burton Park Wanderers, can’t see himself scoring a better goal than the one which went viral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I do not think I will ever top that.”

Last month Veo posted an open letter to FIFA on Twitter, telling them they had missed a few contenders for their FIFA Puskás Award. It is named after former Real Madrid forward Ferenc Puskás and is awarded to the person judged to have scored the most ‘beautiful’ goal that year.

Veo handpicked eight grassroots wondergoals filmed using their system which they nominated for a ‘People’s Puskás’, including Zac’s.

David Green FC manager Matt O’Connor said: "You get used to it a little bit with Zac. The kid’s unreal and he’s a goal machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m made up for him and he deserves so much credit. He’s absolutely class.”

As of last night Zac’s goal had the biggest number of ‘likes’ on Veo’s Twitter thread.