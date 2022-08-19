Burgess urges Diamonds to ‘stick together’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AFC Rushden & Diamonds players celebrate Patrick Casey's goal in the defeat at Basford United last weekend. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

It’s been a tough start for Burgess’ new-look side with a goalless draw against Needham Market on the opening day being followed by back-to-back 2-1 defeats at Basford United and at home to Hitchin Town on Tuesday night.

And both losses have had a sense of familiarity about them.

Patrick Casey’s first goal for Diamonds gave them the lead at Basford, only for the hosts to hit back to win and then, in midweek, an own-goal put the hosts in front at Hayden Road but Hitchin battled back to take all three points.

Burgess certainly isn’t about to panic about a slow start but he knows his team must work hard to try to get things on track when they head to Alvechurch on Saturday.

“We have to draw on the fact that we have gone in front in both games, that’s a positive sign,” the Diamonds boss said.

“It’s something to build on but the frustration is not being able to hold on to those leads and not getting the next goal.

“I think that’s the important thing, getting the next goal. We said at half-time on Tuesday that the next goal would be important and we didn’t get it.

“It’s frustrating and disappointing but we have got to stick together and work hard for Saturday.

“If this sort of run happens in the middle of the season, it probably doesn’t get highlighted just how frustrating it feels.

“But it’s the start of the season, we have got one point and it’s disappointing