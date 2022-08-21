Burgess needs a ‘serious think’ as Diamonds lose again

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Burgess

Diamonds will head into the bank holiday double-header sitting bottom of the early standings in the Southern League Premier Central after they lost 2-0 at Alvechurch on Saturday.

The defeat means Diamonds are still hunting their first win of the campaign and have taken just one point from their first four matches.

Alvechurch struck twice in the second half to seal the points and Burgess conceded an important week lies ahead before Diamonds host Ilkeston Town on Saturday.

“We came out in the second half and had probably our best period of the game without creating anything and then we have given the ball away and they go and score too easily,” Burgess said.

“With the second one, we were obviously going for it a bit and we were left open.

“I feel like I am repeating myself with things but we haven’t been good enough at the top of the pitch. We have to be better in the final third and in wide areas and we have to be better when we get the ball into the penalty area.

“I don’t know whether it’s the mentality or a bit of fear. I don’t know why we are struggling up there.

“We have got to pick ourselves up and have a look at it again. We have got to try to put things right.”

“I need to have a serious think about a lot of things. We aren’t in the place we want to be.

“We are four games in, we have got two goals and we have one point. It’s not good enough.

“We have to look at everything and we have to have a serious discussion on Tuesday to see where we go.”

Diamonds have also been hit by the news that summer signing Matthew Lars Fossen, who is yet to make an appearance, is facing time on the sidelines after the central defender broke his wrist.

“He’s broken his wrist, we will know more in the next week but he is going to have a period of time out,” Burgess added.