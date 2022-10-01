Burgess leaves Diamonds

Andy Burgess has left AFC Rushden & Diamonds

The news was confirmed by the club this evening, just a couple of hours after Diamonds were thumped 5-0 by Hednesford Town in their bottom-of-the-table clash in the Southern League Premier Central.

That loss came on the back of a 7-0 home defeat to Coalville Town last Tuesday night and Burgess has now paid the price for a poor start to the new season.

After today’s defeat, Diamonds are at the foot of the table with just one win to their name while Burgess also oversaw the end of the previous campaign in which Diamonds missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the season, despite being handsomely placed when he arrived to replace Andy Peaks.

In a short statement this evening, Diamonds said: “The board of AFC Rushden and Diamonds can confirm that manager, Andy Burgess, has parted company with the club this evening.

