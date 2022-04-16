Burgess is eyeing fourth spot for AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Andy Burgess applauds the AFC Rushden & Diamonds fans after the 2-1 success over Bromsgrove Sporting at Hayden Road. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Goals from Will Jones and substitute Connor Furlong secured a vital three points for Diamonds as they maintained the three-point gap between themselves and sixth-placed Alvechurch with two games of the regular campaign to go.

Diamonds head to St Ives Town on Easter Monday knowing that if they better Alvechurch’s result in their game at champions Banbury United then a play-off place will be secured.

But Burgess now has his eyes locked on potentially nicking fourth place with his team now just a point behind Rushall Olympic after they lost 1-0 at home to Royston Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was being asked about Alvechurch chasing us but I am interested in chasing Rushall now,” Diamonds boss Burgess said.

“We are a point behind and every game in this division is tough so there’s no gimmies either way, win or lose.

“I know it’s boring and a cliche but all we can do is concentrate on ourselves and what we do.

“It’s a fabulous result. People were asking if I was disappointed about not getting a clean sheet but if it had been 12-11 I wouldn’t have cared, it was all about getting three points.

“I thought two bits of absolute brilliance won us the game. We had other chances which we might have done better with but I thought the work ethic and the attitude of the players was excellent.

“It was hard fought and when you are doing all the ugly stuff, you’re looking for your matchwinners to pull you out and the two goals were fabulous and worthy of winning the game.”

Diamonds’ win came just over 24 hours after Burgess was confirmed as the club’s permanent manager having initially been appointed in an interim role when he replaced former boss Andy Peaks.

Burgess has kept Diamonds on course for an extended campaign and a shot at promotion to Step 2 and he added: “I think the board hoped it would give everyone a lift, knowing that it’s now permanent.

“The fans, perhaps a bit like us, took a while to get going but they got behind us.

“I feel there has been a lot of positivity since the announcement on Friday morning but that’s the way it’s been since I got here. People have helped me and got behind me.