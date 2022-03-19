Burgess frustrated as AFC Rushden & Diamonds have to settle for a draw

Hayden Road was bathed in sunshine for AFC Rushden & Diamonds' clash with Tamworth

Andy Burgess was left frustrated after AFC Rushden & Diamonds squandered a two-goal lead before drawing 2-2 with Tamworth at Hayden Road.

Diamonds went up against former manager Andy Peaks and looked to be in a strong position when two goals in the space of three first-half minutes from Lauric Diakiesse and Shane Bush seemingly put them in control.

However, Tamworth hit back with a goal from James Hurst before half-time before Jordaan Brwon’s header found its way in via a wicked deflection to bring the Lambs level 12 minutes into the second half.

That was how it finished as the points were shared and Diamonds interim boss Burgess said: “It’s frustrating because we were 2-0 up at home and I thought we were on top and controlling the game and I didn’t really see them coming into it.

“It was a sucker-punch goal for their first one, it was scrappy and scruffy and I just felt that if we had got into half-time at 2-0 then it would have been a different direction to the second half.

“As it was, they went in on the front foot and we didn’t start the second half particularly well.

“The second goal is frustrating. It was far too easy and the cross has come in and then it’s taken a ricochet and it’s another scruffy, soft goal to concede.

“I was expecting us to do what we did in the last five minutes with 20 minutes to go and give ourselves a chance but we did it too late.

“It’s frustrating because we were 2-0 up and in control so to come away with only a point is disappointing.”

In the end, the point edged Diamonds closer to a play-off spot in the Southern League Premier Central as only a late, late goal earned sixth-placed Alvechurch a 1-1 draw at Needham Market.

It means Diamonds remain four points clear of their nearest rivals in the hunt for a top-five finish.

“If you take away the emotions, a point for both sides is probably fair,” Burgess added.

“And we are another point closer. It’s another game down and I think the results were favourable for us.