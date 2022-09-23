Burgess: Diamonds must fight, scrap and die for three points

Andy Burgess

It may only be the eighth game of the Southern League Premier Central campaign but it already feels like a pivotal moment in Diamonds’ season.

Burgess’ team sit at the foot of the table having managed to pick up just two points from the first seven matches.

Barwell haven’t fared much better and are fourth from bottom with just six points to their name.

Burgess and his players have come under increasing pressure following their poor start and they returned to action with a 2-1 friendly defeat at Stamford on Tuesday having been without a game last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Diamonds boss knows just how important this weekend’s clash is.

“It’s massive for so many reasons – for the club, the players, us as a group, for me, for Chris (assistant-manager Willmott) and for everyone associated with the club,” he said.

“It’s a cup final and I believe that should motivate people, it shouldn’t be a pressure.

“We have put ourselves in this position and we have to face it head on and attack it.

"We are now at a situation where everyone knows we have to start winning games of football, none more so than Saturday.