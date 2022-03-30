Burgess content with another point for AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Andy Burgess was content with another point as AFC Rushden & Diamonds were held to a 0-0 draw at Biggleswade Town. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

The point was enough to send Diamonds, who occupy the final play-off spot in the Southern League Premier Central, seven points clear of sixth-placed Alvechurch with both teams having five games of the regular campaign to play.

Diamonds pushed hard late on for a winner against a Biggleswade side who are scrapping away for points as they bid to avoid the drop at the other end of the table.

In the end, they were unable to find a way through.

But, having won 3-1 at Redditch United at the weekend, interim boss Burgess was happy to take a share of the spoils as his team close in on securing a top-five finish.

“I would rather be where we are than chasing us, without a shadow of a doubt,” Burgess said as he assessed the league table after the game.

“It’s a point closer to where we want to be. There were lots of positives to take from the game in terms of a clean sheet and getting minutes into some players.

“We were disappointed with a couple of little aspects but we will take the point and move on.

“It was a bit ‘hot potato’ in their box for the last five or 10 minutes. We had lots of corners and balls into the area, there were a couple that flashed across the goal and we had one headed off the line.

“There were opportunities but I thought Biggleswade were decent to be fair to them.

“They had a good shape about them, they were well drilled and they caused us a few problems in the first half.

“We had to change our shape a little bit because of personnel that were missing.

“Overall, I am okay with a point. We have had two difficult away games in the space of a few days and got four points from them.

“People will look at where Biggleswade are in the table and maybe feel disappointed we haven’t won but, if you look at the bigger picture and take everything into account, I think it’s an okay point.”