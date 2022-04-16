Burgess becomes AFC Rushden & Diamonds' permanent manager

Andy Burgess has now been confirmed as AFC Rushden & Diamonds' permanent manager. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Burgess was initially appointed on an interim basis on February 24 following the departure of Andy Peaks.

Since then, the Rushden & Diamonds legend has kept the team on course for a Southern League Premier Central play-off place while the club have also been impressed with the interest he has taken in player development.

Burgess’ first official game as permanent boss will be this afternoon (Saturday) when Diamonds host Bromsgrove Sporting as they bid to move closer to confirming a top-five finish.

The Diamonds manager told the club’s website: “I am extremely pleased to have been offered the position on a permanent basis and I believe this comes at a very important time for us as a group.

“The players have got the club in a fabulous position in the table and with three games to go, we have it in our own hands to finish the season on a massive high.

“I believe this announcement further enhances our togetherness, our ability to work closely together and really focuses everyone on the job in hand.

“Since being given the chance to join the club I have been blown away with the support of everyone, from the board, the people who work in and around the club and the fantastic supporters, many of whom I have reacquainted myself with having known them from my time as a player at Rushden & Diamonds.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ralph (chairman Burditt) and the board for affording me this fantastic opportunity and I look forward to my future with this Club with great excitement and anticipation.”

Chairman Burditt, who will leave his role at the end of the season, is in no doubt that Burgess is the right man to lead Diamonds forward.

“Having worked with Andy for a couple of months now, I am absolutely convinced that he is the right person to lead the first team moving forward,” Burditt said.

“His professionalism, dedication to the role and passion for football have shone through and his philosophies are an excellent fit with those of the club.