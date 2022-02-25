Burgess all set for first game in charge of AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Andy Burgess takes charge of AFC Rushden & Diamonds for the first time this weekend. Picture courtesy of AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Andy Burgess is ready for the first of “11 cup finals” as he prepares to take charge of AFC Rushden & Diamonds for the first time tomorrow (Saturday).

The Rushden & Diamonds legend was appointed as the phoenix club’s interim manager yesterday, with the announcement seemingly going down extremely well with the fanbase.

But now it’s down to business with Diamonds brilliantly placed in their quest for a play-off spot in the Southern League Premier Central after a fine run of form under previous boss Andy Peaks.

Diamonds take on Hednesford Town at Hayden Road knowing another win would put them almost out of sight of their opponents who may still have an outside chance of a top-five finish.

Tomorrow’s clash is followed by a re-arranged match at struggling Biggleswade Town next Tuesday night.

But Burgess is adamant he and his team can’t look too far ahead.

“I know it’s a little cliche, but we have 11 cup finals and we will try to win every single one of them,” the new interim boss said.

“Hednesford had a disappointment at Stratford (they lost 1-0) on Tuesday so they will be looking to bounce back from that.

“They will be looking to make sure they keep their own play-off hopes going.

“But it’s about us and it’s about what we do.

“Whether it’s July and we’re going into a new season or it’s February and we are going into the end of the season, for me it’s about one game at a time.

“I don’t ever see the point in saying we will do this or that over the next 10 games.

“For me, it’s about putting all our energy and focus into Hednesford.

“Once we have done that, then we will turn our attention to Biggleswade on Tuesday.