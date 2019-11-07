Brighton leaves Poppies

James Brighton has left Kettering Town. Picture by Peter Short

The left-sided player has proved a popular figure during his five years at Latimer Park, although his stint was blighted by a serious knee injury which kept him sidelined for a number of months.

He has been back in the frame this season and featured regularly under Nicky Eaden but he has now become the first player to depart the club following the appointment of Paul Cox as the club's new manager.

In a statement on Twitter, Brighton wrote: "Due to personal reasons I've made the decision to leave Kettering Town.

"It's been a great five years ever since Alan Doyle got me to the club and everyone from the board all the way through to the fans have been a privilege to play for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...