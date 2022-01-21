BREAKING: Paul Cox resigns as manager of Kettering Town

Paul Cox has resigned as Kettering Town manager. Picture by Peter Short

Paul Cox has resigned as manager of Kettering Town.

And it is understood he will now be appointed as the new boss of Vanarama National League North rivals Boston United.

The bombshell news was announced by the Poppies this evening (Friday) less than 24 hours before the trip to Bradford (Park Avenue).

Cox had earlier this season committed his future to Kettering having held talks with AFC Telford United about their then-vacant position but the lure of a move to Boston was clearly too big for him to ignore on this occasion.

Cox was appointed as Kettering manager in October 2019 and leaves without completing a full season at the helm after the last two campaigns were ended early by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cox had guided the Poppies up to eighth place in the table this season and to within one point and one place of Boston who currently hold the final play-off position.

But Kettering are now looking for a new permanent manager with the club’s academy director and former player Luke Graham and technical director Alan Doyle standing by to lead the team at Bradford tomorrow.

In a short statement, the Poppies said: “Paul Cox has tonight resigned as manager of Kettering Town Football Club.

"At very short notice, we are grateful to Academy Director Luke Graham, and Technical Director Alan Doyle, who will take charge of the team at tomorrow's game at Bradford Park Avenue.

"Further information will be released when possible."