BREAKING: Liam McDonald is named the new Kettering Town boss

Liam McDonald is the new manager of Kettering Town (Picture: PoppiesMedia)

Liam McDonald has been chosen to take Kettering Town forward, becoming the club's 10th manager in the past seven seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a process taking less than a fortnight, and that openly involved committee and fan interaction, the club revealed the 40-year-old as their prefered choice on Sunday lunchtime, to end speculation that former bosses Paul Cox and Richard Lavery would return to the hot seat.

McDonald isn't a complete stranger to the Poppies, having played 20 games for the club under Marcus Law including a 3-1 debut win against Rushden & Diamonds and also featured in Kettering's last ever competitive game at Rockingham Road - a 3-1 victory over Southport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went into management two seasons later, taking over as player/manager at Redditch United before spells at Hednesford Town, Solihull Moors and Rushall Olympic, where he masterminded promotion for the Pics, taking them to the National League North in 2022/23 for the first time in the club's history.

Liam McDonald was in the crowd as Kettering won 2-0 at Banbury United on Tuesday (Picture: Peter Short)

Last season he was manager of fellow Southern League Premier Central side Stourbridge where he took the Glassboys to ninth in the table and was ready to push on for a successful season.

But club and manager parted ways due to an uncertain future regarding the War Memorial Ground where the Worcestershire side play.

McDonald was present for Kettering's games at Redditch and Banbury United, and will be very aware of the challenges ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Present at Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Needham Market were both Cox and Lavery, both of whom will have been eager to complete the 'unfinished business' at the club.

Their time may yet come in the future.

But for now McDonald, who hails from Worcester, need to convince fans that he indeed the correct fit to reinvigorate Kettering's stumbling season.

He takes over a Poppies side sitting 10th in the Premier Central table, one point outside the play-offs and six adrift of leaders Spalding United.

His first game in charge will be on Saturday when Kettering host St Ives Town in the league (ko 3pm).