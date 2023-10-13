Former AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn has been appointed the new manager at Histon FC

Nunn left his role as boss of AFC Rushden & Diamonds 'by mutual consent' on Thursday morning - and less than 24 hours later has been unveiled as the new man in charge at Histon.

The Cambridgeshire side play a step below Diamonds in the United Counties League Premier Division South, and have endured a tough start to the season, currently sitting third bottom.

Histon, who have been without a manager since the end of September, made the announcement on Friday morning on social media.

Nunn had been in charge at Hayden Road for just 10 months, but the team endured a nightmare start to the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, losing their first nine matches to sit rock-bottom, seven points adrift of safety.

On Thursday afternoon, Nunn took to social media to thank everybody at Hayden Road for their support during his tenure, and to also apologise to chairman Rob Usher and the board, stating he feels 'I have let them down this season'.

"It is with sadness that my time has come to an end as Rushden manager," wrote Nunn. "It's been a hectic 10 or 11 months and I can honestly say I have worked my socks off.

"Unfortunately results don't lie, and after nine league defeats and certainly a shortage of Lady Luck, I feel it's time to step aside.]

"Rob, Alex and the board has been fantastic to me, I can't praise them highly enough.

"They work so very hard for the club and I feel I have let them down this season, and for that I am very sorry.

"They deserve total respect from every supporter, I see how much they put in and I know the club is in safe hands.

"I have so many people to thank, so to everyone from the players to my magnficent management team, the incredible supporters and not forgetting the wonderful team of volunteers, thank you so much for your support.

"It really was, and continues to be, appreciated so very much. Hopefully I will see you all again soon.

"Up the Diamonds."