Chris Nunn (left) and AFC Rushden & Diamonds chairman Rob Usher

The former Biggleswade Town boss has left his role with Kempston Rovers to take over at Hayden Road, and will take charge of his first match at Bedford Town on Boxing Day.

Nunn has guided Kempston to 11th place in the Southern League Central Division, but now steps up a division to take on the substantial challenge of trying to keep Diamonds in the Premier Division Central.

The Hayden Road side have endured a nightmare first half of the campaign, and sit rock bottom of the table having won just three times in 22 matches.

Nunn becomes Diamonds' third manager this season, following on from Andy Burgess and Richard Maxwell, who both paid the price for the club's poor form.

Diamonds are a hefty nine points adrift of safety, having lost six matches in a row, and claimed just four points out of the past 33 available to them.

Nunn has a proven track record in non-League football, having managed Biggleswade Town as well as Kempston, and Diamonds chairman Rob Usher is very happy with the appointment.

"I’m delighted to be able to welcome Chris to the club as our new first team manager," said Usher.

"As a new board, we wanted to make sure we took the time to ensure that both the process and the outcome of the recruitment was correct, and I’m confident we’ve ticked both boxes.

"Chris’s experience of this level of football, as well as his knowledge of the local area, sit perfectly with the club’s vision going forward.

"Personally, I would like to place on record my thanks to both Matty Vernon and Jordan Williams who have come in to support the club in their time of need.

