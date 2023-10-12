BREAKING: Chris Nunn leaves AFC Rushden & Diamonds 'by mutual consent'

Chris Nunn has left his role as AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager 'by mutual consent'

Nunn, who took on the job 10 months ago following the sacking of Richard Maxwell, departs the Hayden Road club along with his coaching team of Matty Vernon, Jordan Williams and Mick Hunter.

First team players Michael Harriman and Tom Lorraine will take interim charge of the team, with their first game in charge this Saturday's home encounter with Coleshill.

Nunn leaves the team sitting rock-bottom of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division having lost nine matches out of nine.

A club statement read: "The decision was reached after a discussion between Chris and chairman Rob Usher earlier today, at which point it was concluded that it was in the best interests of both parties to part ways.

"The club would like to place on record our thanks to Chris, Matty, Jordan and Mick for their hard work over the course of the last 12 months.

"Whilst results on the pitch haven’t been what we would have hoped or expected, there can be no doubt that Chris and the team have contributed greatly to reunifying the club after a period of instability and we shall be forever grateful for that."

Chairman Usher also thanked Nunn for his efforts, and made it clear that although the first team's results have not been up to scratch, a lot of great work has been done elsewhere at the club.

“Chris came in to the club at an extremely difficult time and spent a lot of time early on making brave, difficult calls," said Usher.

"They ultimately helped carve a path for us to get the club back on the straight and narrow after a challenging period on and off the pitch.

"Whilst the history books won’t necessarily remember his tenure with us fondly purely from a results perspective, his contribution to the club from top to bottom inclusive of his work helping us reignite a strong relationship with the club’s junior section should be remembered fondly.