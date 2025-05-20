BREAKING: Boss Richard Lavery leaves Kettering Town ‘by mutual consent’

Richard Lavery has left his role as manager of Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

​Richard Lavery’s has left his role as Kettering Town manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​After 15 months in the job, Lavery has left Latimer Park ‘by mutual consent’ after the Poppies failed to win promotion from the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

After a brilliant start to the campaign and a memorable run to the second round of the FA Cup, Kettering endured a difficult second half of the season to miss out on the title and automatic promotion to rivals Bedford Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They recovered to reach the play-off final, but despite having home advantage they were beaten 4-2 at home by AFC Telford United earlier this month.

Richard Lavery and George Akhtar (Picture: Peter Short)

That left the club facing another season at Step Three, and it will now be a new manager that will take charge of the potential promotion push next season.

Lavery can leave the club with his head held high, having joined last February with the Poppies is serious danger, and he quickly worked his magic to steer the club away from relegation danger.

He then rebuilt the squad last summer with the Premier Central and promotion the target, but he fell just short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club owner George Akhtar said: “I want to genuinely thank Lavs for everything that he, and his hard-working management team, have done for Kettering Town Football Club.

Richard Lavery shows his frustration after the New Yeare's Day defeat at Harborough Town (Picture: Peter Short)

"The long hours, professional dedication and inspiration have been the hallmark of his tenure, and Richard will be remembered with great affection as the man who put the club back on the map.

"All at the Poppies wish him the best of luck for the future.”

A club statement read: “Kettering Town Football Club has confirmed the departure of first team manager Richard Lavery by mutual consent, drawing to a close a memorable tenure defined by passion, resilience, and resurgence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lavery, who took the reins at Latimer Park in February, 2024, leaves with his reputation enhanced and the Poppies’ trajectory dramatically altered.

Tom Cherry and Frankie Fry are also both leaving the Poppies

"A former stalwart of the non-League game with spells at Hinckley United, Nuneaton Borough, Corby Town, Barwell, Telford United, and Coventry Sphinx, Lavery arrived at a precarious moment in the club’s history.

"Within weeks of his appointment, he orchestrated a remarkable five-match winning streak that not only saw the club avoid relegation but also rekindled belief among a fanbase starved of recent success.

"That momentum carried into the current campaign, where the club enjoyed a stirring run in the FA Cup and finished second in the Southern Premier Central League, eventually reaching the Play-Off Final – a testament to the ambition and tactical clarity Lavery brought to the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In all, Richard oversaw 62 games as manager of Kettering, and achieved an overall win rate of 52 per cent.”

The statement continued: “Richard’s departure, while amicable, marks a significant moment in the club’s ongoing evolution.

"Kettering Town has confirmed that the process of recruiting a new first team manager is already underway, with further announcements to follow in due course.

"For now, the club wishes Richard all the best for the future and reflects with gratitude on a chapter that leaves a long-lasting legacy.”