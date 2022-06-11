Boston United boss Paul Cox raids former club for attacker

Cox tips striker to become fan favourite at Jakemans Community Stadium

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 11:32 am
Updated Saturday, 11th June 2022, 11:44 am

Paul Cox has raided former club Kettering Town to sign attacker Jordon Crawford.The 25-year-old, known for his battling qualities, has become Boston United's latest summer signing.

Cox know all about the former Corby Town and Harborough Town hitman after managing him at Latimer Park before his mid-season move to the Pilgrims.

"Having worked with Jordon before, I well aware of the qualities he possesses,” Cox told bufc.co.uk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Boston United have signed Jordon Crawford. Photo: Peter Short

"His tremendous work ethic, desire and application – and directness as a player – will make him a real fans' favourite.”

"He had a tremendous season last year and now I am looking for Jordon to take his game to the next level."

Crawford announced he intended to leave the Poppies on Twitter on Wednesday, writing: "Just wanna thank @KTFCOfficial for my time there, everyone from the staff, the players and everyone else behind the scenes but mostly the fans who were great all year.. but it’s time for a fresh start."

Paul CoxBoston UnitedPoppiesHarborough TownCorby Town