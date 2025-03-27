Boss Stone expecting a derby day edge as Doughboys get ready to host Diamonds

Wellingborough Town boss Jake Stone

Boss Jake Stone is expecting plenty of extra spice when his Wellingborough Town team square up to neighbours AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the big derby showdown at the Dog & Duck on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is ninth versus 14th in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, with the Doughboys desperate to extend their current five-point advantage over their Hayden Road rivals.

Just five miles separate the clubs who, a few years ago, even shared a ground as they both called the Dog & Duck home, and the local bragging rights as well as points are at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stone admits he felt everything was a bit timid when the sides met at Hayden Road back in November, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw, and he says he is not expecting that to be the case this time around.

"I can’t help but think our last game was all too nice," said Stone. "We were too nice, they were too nice, and it just seemed like any old game. To be honest, I’m not having that at all.

"The home game against Diamonds was the first one I looked for when the fixtures came out and we've had to wait a long time for it.

"I have no problem admitting that I want to beat them and have bragging rights and I am sure they will want that as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doughboys would be delighted to finish above their county rivals in their first season back at Step 4 following their promotion from the United Counties League last year.

A win this weekend would go a long way to ensuring that, as they would open up an eight point gap with just five matches remaining, but on the flip side, a defeat would see Diamonds close the gap to two.

It gives a little extra edge to a game that Stone believes should be the biggest of the season for both clubs, even though he has a feeling that some at Diamonds don't see it that way.

"I know a good amount of the lads in their changing rooms, and they will be seeing the game the same as us, without doubt the biggest one," said Stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But some of the fans and the hierarchy at Diamonds seem to believe their biggest fight is with Kettering.

"Unfortunately for them, they (Kettering) are way ahead, they need to look closer to home as we are the local rival they should be worried about. Because we aren’t going anywhere.

"Hopefully, a big crowd will turn out for this for both teams. The Dog & Duck was their home once upon a time, and hopefully it will be an unhappy return for them."

The Doughboys are enduring a tough spell at the moment and they were beaten 3-0 at newly-crowned champions Quorn on Saturday, a defeat that stretches their winless run to six matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Recently we have been in a bit of bad form," admitted Stone. "What I would say is if we put the season into perspective, the first three-quarters we have been doing well, we have had some tough games as well as put in some poor performances.

"But there is no better way to set up the last six games than to have our biggest game of the season at home against Diamonds.

"We have had to deal with injuries and suspensions, but we are hoping to have a couple of lads back for Saturday so that should give the group a lift."