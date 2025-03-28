Boss Setchell wary of Khalsa threat as high-flying Steelmen prepare for testing away day

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell is expecting a tough match against Sporting Khalsa on Saturday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell believes Corby Town face 'one of the toughest fixtures on the calendar' when they go to Sporting Khalsa on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Khalsa currenty sit seventh in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, but with games in hand are still in with a chance of reaching the play-offs.

Setchell massively respects the west midlanders, and is well aware of the threats they possess after they claimed a stunning 4-0 success when the teams last met at Steel Park back in November.

Second-placed Corby will make the trip in good shape though, having beaten Lye Town 2-1 on Wednesday night to move four points clear of third-placed Long Eaton United, and 13 points clear of Darlaston, who sit one place outside the play-off zone.

They are also 14 points clear of Khalsa, who do have a game in hand, but according to Setchell those league positions will have no bearing on Saturday's meeting between the sides.

"Khalsa is one of the toughest fixtures on the calender," the Steelmen boss told @corbytownfc.

"They battered us here 4-0 earlier in the season so we know they can play, and it is another tough game.

"Saturday will be a big test, and we have to go and try and get a result in one of the toughest places in the league to go to."

Corby have now hit the 70-point mark and are closing in on a second place finish that will guarantee a home semi-final in the play-offs, and a home final as well if they were to win their last four clash.

But Long Eaton are on an incredible run of eight straight wins, and Setchell is wary of their challenge.

"Although we have a four-point buffer on second place, it is still in the balance really," said the Corby boss.

"We have a team that are absolutely flying just behind us, and whether they can maintain that for the next six games and win 14 or 15 on the trot, who knows? But they are doing well at the minute.

"We had our spells at the start of the season when we were on winning runs, and it is important for us that we keep it together and we now look forward to the next month.

"The supporters have got something to get behind, and we must be inching closer to qualifying for the play-offs now.

"I don't know what the maths is, but we probably need one or two more wins, and then once you are in there, each team has probably got a 25 per cent chance of winning it.

"So we will see what happens, but that is a long way off."