Boss Setchell urges fans to ‘stay with' Steelmen and turn out in numbers

The Corby Town players celebrate Matty Slinn's goal at Sutton Coldfield on Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

​Boss Gary Setchell issued an emotional plea to Corby Town's supporters to stick with him and the team after the Steelmen ended their mini slump with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday.

​Back-to-back 4-0 defeats against Coleshill and Sporting Khalsa left some fans unhappy, despite a brilliant start to the season that sees Corby sitting second in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Setchell's men have won 13 of their 19 league games, losing just three, and on Saturday took their points tally to an impressive 42 points.

It is unfortunate they are doing battle with a Quorn side that is still unbeaten, and has opened up a nine-point gap at the top, but Corby are still in good shape, with a 15-point gap between them and sixth-placed Long Eaton United.

Matty Slinn was the match winner at Sutton Coldfield, scoring the only goal after 24 minutes, with the Steelmen then having to dig deep to secure the win, and Setchell would love to see a big crowd turn out for this Saturday's Steel Park date with Lye Town (ko 3pm).

"I would go as far as to say that is the biggest result we've had since I have been at Corby Town," an emotional Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"I know we have had some 7-0 and 6-0 wins, but as a result that is as big as it comes for me and the team after those two inept performances.

"We have asked a lot of questions of the squad, we have had some deep chats and asked questions of individuals.

"I thought the front two and midfield boys worked their socks off, and I thought we played really well in the first half.

"In the second half we showed massive heart in defending our goal, we had a few cleared off the line, and that isn't a fluke that has happened, it is desire.

"The effort we put into that performance shows how much these lads and myself care about this football club.

"We have had a horrible couple of weeks, but I'd ask the supporters to stay with us. We are trying our best so come and support the group.

"Yes, we have had a couple of dodgy performances, but after 12 games when we were top of the league, those 12 games don't define you, and neither does the last two.

"We want to get promotion, yes we do, but you can finish fifth and win promotion.

"This club has been underachieving for eight or nine years, with one play off since a double relegation, and I don't like it when we have this big club mentality. There are a lot of well-run, organised football clubs in this division with good support.

"People have got to really get behind this team, I am urging people to get behind the players. On Saturday the players showed hearts of lions, and that is what I want my teams to do.

"We have had two blips, we know that, but hopefully now we can get back on the horse, string a few results together and cement ourselves, if not in the top three, then certainly in the top five.

"I would urge the supporters to keep getting behind the team, keep getting behind me, behind the players, and we will do all we can to get Corby Town back to Step 3."