Boss ​Setchell still striving for consistency as stuttering Steelmen gear up for Shepshed test

Corby Town boss Gsry Setchell was unhappy with his team's performance at Long Eaton

Boss Gary Setchell admits he is still frustrated at his side's lack of consistency in the league and is ready to bring in more players to reshape his squad to ensure they are ready for a tilt at promotion in the end-of-season play-offs.

Fresh from a crucial 1-0 win over play-off rivals Anstey Nomads, the Steelmen travelled to fellow high-flyers Long Eaton United on Saturday and were beaten 3-2, despite efforts from Rory McAuley and Fletcher Toll, who took his goal tally for the season to 23.

It means Corby, who travel to Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday, have lost two of their past three Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division matches, and although they remain second in the table and in good shape to ensure a top five finish at the end of the season, Setchell wants more.

"I go back to the consistency thing," Setchell told @CorbyTownFC. "We beat Anstey with a really solid performance, and then we have gone to Long Eaton and lost.

"To get promoted we are going to have to win back-to-back games in the space of four days, and three good teams are not going to make it if we get into the play-offs.

"We have to use defeat this as a lesson, and we have 10 or 11 games left or whatever to drum into the players about the consistency and about the levels needed.

"They are certain areas of our team that seem to be getting attacked regularly and we are not standing up to it.

"Even when we win, those areas are still being attacked.

"I have got to make sure that if we get to the play-offs in April, that I have got a team that can go and win two games, and I will do my best to do that.

"We are still in a great position to get into the play-offs and probably get a home game, but the hard work starts here."

And Setchell admitted he won't hesitate to bring in more fresh blood, having signed Armar Sandhu and Joel Carta on dual registration from Harborough Town recently.

"We brought a couple of lads in last week who made a difference to us," said Setchell. "And if I have to bring one or two more in before the end of the season then I will do.

"That's because I am not going to accept coming to places and being second best all over the pitch, and that is what we were for long periods on Saturday."

​Setchell admits the result is all that matters for Corby when they travel to Shepshed this weekend.

"At Shepshed I have to pick the team that I can trust will do the job," said the Steelmen boss. "We have just got to go there and get the points, and that is what it is going to be all about.

"If we get a scrappy 1-0 win then I will be delighted, and if we play really, really well, batter them and lose 1-0 then I won't be so delighted! It is about results at this stage of the season."

Shepshed are currently 15th in the Midlands Division table, but are looking safe as they are 12 points clear of the relegation zone. Corby were 3-2 winners when the sides met at Steel Park in November.

Corby will make the trip buoyed by their 3-0 win over Peterborough Sports in the semi-final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Wednesday night.

Spencer Edwards netted twice and Danny Gordon once, direct from a corner, as the Steelmen set up a final date against either AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Northampton Town Under-23s.