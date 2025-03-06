Action from Corby Town's 2-1 defeat to Darlaston Town last Saturday (Picture: Dave Tilley)

​​Gary Setchell is promising the Corby Town supporters that he and his players are 'going to roll our sleeves up' and 'give everything we have got' as they aim to maintain their promotion bid this season.

The Steelmen, who host Wellingborough Town in a big derby at Steel Park this Saturday (ko 3pm) have hit some patchy form in recent weeks, with Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to play-off rivals Darlaston Town their third in their past five matches.

The loss saw them lose their long-held second place in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division table, with Long Eaton United leapfrogging them on goal difference thanks to their 3-0 win over Shepshed Dynamo.

Corby do still have two games in hand on Long Eaton though, so there is still all to play for with 10 matches left this season, and Setchell is staying upbeat.

"We have gone down to third, so what are we going to do?," said Setchell, speaking to @corbytown.co.uk. "We are going to roll our sleeves up, we are going to dig in, and we are going to come back next week in a barnstormer against Wellingborough and we are going to give it everything we have got.

"We have won a close one against Anstey, we have won a close one against Shepshed, and we have lost a close one on Saturday - this is how things are going to be between now and the end of the season."

And he added: "We have to try and get enough points to finish second. We have some tough games left, we are going to probably need to get to around 80 points to get to second place and get the two home games in the play-offs.

"The first thing to do is get enough to get in the play-offs and not get carried away, then we have to try and secure a home game, and then get second. We will take it one step at a time.

"We will stick together, and hopefully people will stay with us as we could have a big finish to the season."

Looking ahead to the weekend's clash with Doughboys, Setchell added: "Saturday is a big game. It's a derby game, Wellingborough will bring a few, so hopefully we can get a big crowd in, with a really good atmosphere.

"These are exciting times, we have got 10 league games, and then hopefully some play-off games and a cup final to come, and we are not going to throw the towel in and we are going to stay positive."

There was a minute’s applause held ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Darlaston in memory of Mick Gallagher, a former Corby Town player and coach who passed away recently at the age of 89.

Gallagher played for the club’s A team and second team in the late 1950s and early 60s, making a single first team appearance, before joining Stewarts & Lloyds, where he played until he retired in 1970.

A youth team coach at Corby throughout the 1970s, Gallagher made the switch to Cottingham, before returning for an other stint with the Steelmen alongside Bev Ironmonger.

Gallagher continued to support the club, and a statement read: “Everyone at Corby Town send their condolences to Mick's family and friends.”