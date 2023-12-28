Boss Setchell satisfied as Corby Town end losing streak with Cambridge City draw

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell was left satisfied with a share of the spoils from Wednesday night's 1-1 draw at Cambridge City as his side ended a run of four straight defeats in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midland Division.

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Connor Tomlinson fired the Steelmen into a seventh-minute lead, only to see it cancelled out on 62 minutes through a Brad Rolt effort.

On a windswept night, Danny Gordon then missed the chance to put Corby back in front when his penalty was saved by City shot-stopper Joe Welch, who also got up to save Gordon's effort on the rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side also had plenty of chances, with Corby goalkeeper Dan Wallis turning in a strong performance, and Setchell also admitted he felt they deserved a late penalty of their own, but referee Jorden Gibson didn't give it.

The result sees Corby stay 14th in the table, 12 points adrift of the promotion play-off places.

"It was difficult in the wind for both teams," Setchell told @chuckmiddleton after the game.

"But at 1-1 with 20 minutes to go and the ball on the spot, you are expecting to go 2-1 in front, and I think the rebound is probably an even easier chance than the penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Listen, Danny Gordon has scored from here, there and everywhere for us all over the pitch, so I am not going to come out and chastise the lad for missing a penalty, because he has saved us a lot of times this season and last season.

"After that there there is the Connor one where Toby has done unbelievably well and cut it back, and I think that is the only time this season Connor has not dropped the shoulder and sent someone for a cheese and onion!

"So we have tried to win it, and then done our best to try and lose it and I think Dan Wallis was probably our best player on the night.

"He had to deal with the wind, the crosses he took, marshalling the defence and then having to deal with two or three one-on-ones, so all in all I think a draw was probably a fair result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I was them, I would want that penalty at the end as I thought it was a penalty, but the referee said he was looking for it, so maybe we got that go our way tonight.

"In what was a low in quality game, there was plenty of excitement, both teams were trying to win the game, and as I said the lads, drawing at Cambridghe City on a Wednesday night isn't the problem result.

"It's a problem because of our poor home form this season."

The Steelmen now have the weekend off before trying to get that sought-after first home win of the campaign at the 11th attempt on New Year's Day when they host rock-bottom AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who have claimed just four points from 19 matches this season.

Corby were 3-1 winners when the sides met at Hayden Road in August.