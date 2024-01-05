Boss Setchell looking forwards as Corby at last call halt to their home jinx!

Gary Setchell is hoping Corby Town's long-awaited first home win of the season can be the springboard to success in 2024.

Corby Town celebrate Toby Hillard’s second goal in the 3-2 win over AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The Steelmen ended a run of five months and 10 matches without a win at Steel Park when they saw off AFC Rushden & Diamonds 3-2 on New Year's Day.

Two goals from Toby Hillard and one from Ben Isaacson secured the win for Corby, who also passed up a host of other chances before getting over the line.

The win sees Corby sitting in 12th in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, and 10 points off the play-off places with 17 games to play.

On Saturday will be looking for another three points when they travel to Coleshill.

"I am not going to come out here and start jumping through hoops because we have won our first home game in January, but I was really pleased with the way we played," Setchell told @chuckmiddleton.

"If somebody had shown me a highlight reel of the chances we created, and the chances they created, then you would think we would have ran out winners by six or seven, because we played some really good stuff on a difficult pitch.

"We got the ball down and moved it well, but we still didn't convert those chances.

"We needed to go and get another one at 3-1 to make it 4-1, and then two minutes later they score and it's 3-2.

"Sometimes you think there is something against you, and this is the mindset at the minute because so much has gone against us.

"But I thought we played very well and it is nice to get that monkey off our backs."

Corby travel to fellow mid-table outfit Coleshill, with their hosts one point and two places below them, and Setchell is hoping what was his side's first win in six matches can boost confidence and belief.

A crowd of more than 700 turned out at Steel Park on New Year's Day, and Setchell said: "That is three goals at home, it is a home win, and we have just got to give these supporters to keep coming back for, to keep cheering us on.

"They will take maximum effort, and anything less than that from now will be disgraceful.

"While we are here we will continue to give that maximum effort every game, we don't throw the towel in, we go to the end of every game and we will continue to do so.

"We now go to Coleshill on Saturday which we all know will be a tough game on an artificial pitch, and then we are back here against Rugby.

"So hopefully we can take something from this win into Coleshill and then again back home here against Rugby at Steel Park the week after."

There was a new man between the sticks with veteran goalkeeper Alex Street called out of retirement to deputise for the suspended Dan Wallis.

"Alex has come in, straight off the couch, and his missus is due to give birth as well!" said Setchell.

"But he has helped me out as an old friend, and I think his experience, and the way he talked and marshalled the defenders is what we miss all over the pitch.

"He has gone in at half-time and blasted one or two, and that is what we have been missing because we are probably a little bit too nice.