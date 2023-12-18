Boss Setchell left unhappy as controversial refereeing calls cost Corby Town

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell was left to bemoan debatable refereeing decisions as his side slipped to a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to title challenging Harborough Town on Saturday.

Toby Hillard is all smiles after scoring for Corby Town in Saturday's loss to Harborough Town (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The visitors' won it with a stoppage time penalty at the end of the 90 minutes after referee Harry Price penalised Olly Rose for a challenge on Harborough front man Jordon Crawford.

Kai Tonge kept his cool as he stepped up and tucked the ball past Dan Wallis in the Corby goal to win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonge had also scored a penalty in first-half stoppage time, but that was a controversial moment too as his initial effort on that occasion had been well saved.

But as the Steelmen players and supporters celebrated, referee Price and his assistant deemed that Wallis had stepped off his line and ordered a retake, which Tonge converted to put his side 3-2 ahead after Corby had battled back from 2-0 down to level the score.

They were two controversial and key shouts in an enthralling game, and they proved so costly for Setchell and his Corby team.

"The referee has made some of the poorest decisions," Setchell told @corbytownfc

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has done Dan Wallis for coming off his line and I have never had that before in 700 games as a manager. All the penalties I have seen for and against, I have never seen one be retaken for a goalkeeper stepping off his line.

"Then the last one, the penalty, he just can't wait to give it can he?

"Olly Rose has shown Jordon Crawford inside, and Jordon has done what good forwards do, he is looking for it. Olly Rose has made a great tackle, he's won the ball and we are looking to get on the attack and hen there was a delayed reaction as the referee has blown his whistle.

"I couldn't get my head round it at first, that he had given a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would have been disappointed with the draw, but that is just where it is for us at the moment, we don't seem to get a lot of luck.

"Taking the first 20 minutes away, I thought the players were first-class and I wouldn't have thought Harborough Town will have had many harder games this season.

"So I am really disappointed with the manner of the loss, and how I have got to pick the players up again because of something totally out of our control.

"I as a manager, and the players, can't control that decision at the end because it is the wrong decision, a poor decision, Olly has clearly won the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall, in what was a tough game, I thought the referee had a reasonable game, but he has got some major, major decisions wrong against us."

The Bees had got off to a flyer and went 2-0 up thanks to goals from Joel Carta and Connor Kennedy, but Corby roared back to level it at 2-2 thanks to a stunner from Kalern Thomas and a neat finish from Toby Hillard.

Harborough were reduced to 10 men on 70 minutes when Dan Cooper was red-carded, and Corby thought they had snatched at least a point when substitute Dilan Edge headed home Connor Tomlinson's cross nine mintes from time.

But they were to be undone by that late penalty award, and it means Corby's Steel Park curse goes on, as they have now failed to win any of their nine home league matches this season - losing six of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think we deserved to lose the game by any stretch, but Harborough have done their job," added Setchell.

"They have soaked up a load of pressure from us after we gifted them a 2-0 lead with two soft goals from our point of view.

"Then we have got back in the game and played some really good stuff, with the 20 minutes either side of half-time probably being the best we have played at home this season, but Harborough defended well."