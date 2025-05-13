Boss Setchell is targeting promotion as he agrees to stay on at Corby Town

Gary Setchell is staying on as Corby Town manager for next season (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell is staying on as manager of Corby Town.

The Steelmen have confirmed that Setchell has agreed to carry on as boss at the club for the 2025/26 campaign.

Corby agonisingly missed out on promotion when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Worcester City in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division play-off final earlier this month.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Setchell cast some doubt as to whether or not he would be at the club next season.

In his post-match interview to @corbytownfc he stated: "I will try and speak to the owners, but what I will say is that if we do disperse, for whatever reasons, it will a shame

"There are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes at Corby Town, and you just don't know what's happening."

But in a club statement it has now been confirmed Setchell will indeed be staying on for the new campaign, when he will be hoping he can go one better and clinch that promotion from Step 4.

"Corby Town Football Club is pleased to announce that Gary Setchell will remain as first team manager for the upcoming 2025/26 season," read the official statement.

"Following positive discussions, both the club and Gary have reaffirmed their shared ambition to continue the progress.

"Under Setchell’s leadership, the Steelmen have gone from strength to strength—narrowly missing out on the play-offs twice before achieving our highest league finish since returning to Step 4 in 2017.

"Despite narrowly missing out on promotion this season, the mood remains optimistic and focused heading into the next campaign."

Setchell added: "We’ve made real progress, and although we fell just short this time, I genuinely believe this squad is capable of achieving promotion.

"The support from the fans has been incredible, and with that continued backing, we’ll come back stronger and more determined than ever.”

Club chairman Steve Noble said: "Gary has brought professionalism, passion, and real direction to the club," said Noble.

"We’re confident that, with him at the helm, we can continue to build something special here at Corby Town.”

Corby finished as runners-up in the Midlands Division last season, winning 27 of their 40 league games and amassing 85 points while scoring 84 goals.

The club also boasted the highest home average attendance in the division at a very healthy 734, with a whopping 2,766 turning out for the play-off final.

Speaking after that heartbreaking defeat, Setchell saying the huge crowd showed 'why this football club, whoever is in charge next season, shouldn't be at this level. We flexed our muscles'.

And he added: "When I came through the door at this football club two-and-a-half years ago I wanted days like this.

"I wanted to see this sort of atmosphere at Corby Town, and on Saturday we saw it, it was magnificent."

He will now be hoping h and his players can help create more of the same next season.