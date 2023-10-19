Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The Steelmen boss is preparing his players for a testing trip to Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division leaders Spalding on Saturday (ko 3pm), but it is his team's woeful home form that is on his mind.

Corby were beaten 3-2 by Bedworth United at Steel Park last weekend, meaning they have yet to win a league game on home soil this season.

Setchell's men are still handily placed in 10th in the table, just two points off the play-offs and eight behind the leaders, and they have achieved that despite dropping 13 points out of 15 at home, having claimed just two draws in five matches.

And the Steelmen boss knows the longer his team's struggles at home continue, the harder it will be to turn things round, and believes the answer could lie in recruiting an older head or two.

"I want to do better. I want us to do better, I want results to be better, but we have to stop making mistakes," Setchell told @chuckmiddleton on @corbytownfc.

"We are not getting battered, but we are not getting results and people pick the paper up on a Sunday morning or go online, and they will see that we have lost again.

"That isn't a good habit at Corby, and the longer this run goes on at home then the more anxious the fans will get, and the more nervous the players will get.

"When it gets like that you have to really dig deep, and maybe we do have to bring a little bit of experience in just to steady the ship.

"We are a relatively young group of lads, and maybe we need somebody just to direct the traffic for us a little bit.

"But we have to keep going, we have to keep working hard because we go to the title favourites in Spalding, which is going to be tough.

"It is an enjoyable fixture, I love going to the harder places in the division because it’s a challenge. I just need us to start getting the results at home we should be getting.

"We shouldn't be going into November without a home win at Steel Park. I think I said this will be a fortress this season, and that has come back to bite me!