Corby Town boss Gary Setchell. Picture by David Tilley

But the new Steelmen boss insists he must bring in new faces before that can be allowed to happen during what he described as “a transitional period”.

Rio Molyneaux has already joined Attenborough at Belper and Setchell believes more will follow and admits the situation is far from ideal.

And while there’s still plenty to play for in the Northern Premier League Midlands this season, Setchell already has one eye on the summer.

“We are in a transitional period,” he said.

“You will see there will be one or two outgoings with people wanting to link up with their old manager so I have got to try to get some bodies in before we let them go.

“It’s not ideal but that’s football. We will move forward and concentrate on what we can control.

“It’s not necessarily what we wanted. Lee has got his pool of players, so to speak, and one or two of them had rung me before they even met me to say they wished to go.

“The long and short of it is that if players don’t want to be there then they aren’t going to give you everything they’ve got.

“I spoke to Lee and said I would have no problem releasing them once I have got one or two bodies in. That’s what we will do, we will get one or two in and then one or two will inevitably go and join Belper.

“It’s a shame but that’s football and I have got to navigate my way through 15 games this season and we will end up where we end up.

