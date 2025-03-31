Boss Setchell delighted as Toll-inspired Steelmen turn in five-star show at Khalsa

The Corby Town players celebrate Fletcher Toll's opening goal at Sporting Khalsa (Picture: David Tilley)

Boss Gary Setchell was delighted with promotion-chasing Corby Town’s performance as they cruised to a 5-0 win at promotion rivals Sporting Khalsa on Saturday.

Top-scorer Fletcher Toll was the star man for the Steelmen, scoring a classy hat-trick to take his season goal tally to 28, while there were also strikes for Neo Dobson and Rory McAuley as the home side imploded and finished the game with nine men.

Corby were already leading 2-0 thanks a high quality first-half Toll double when defender Matt Fulloway saw red in the 58th minute for a bad tackle near the halfway line, with Andre Landell following him moments later for dissent.

The Steelmen then scored three more goals in the space of four minutes to end the game as a contest and ensure they stay second in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, four points above third-placed Long Eaton United.

The win was also sweet revenge for the 4-0 beating Corby suffered at the hands of Khalsa at Steel Park in November, and Setchell told @corbytownfc: "The first-half was a game of fine margins, but Fletcher has produced two outstanding finishes, especially the second one.

"The game was so open, more open than a manager wants, but that is how we are playing at the minute as we have taken the handbrake off a little bit.

"We are asking our defenders to defend one-on-one situations, and they have had two or three really good chances but my goalkeeper (Ross Durrant) has made some good saves.

"We took our chances and went in 2-0 up, and then we have come out in the second half and I thought we were bossing it a bit.

"The lad has then made a tackle that is a red card, and another one of their lads has said something and got himself sent off, so you are then playing against nine men.

"We then scored three good goals in 10 minutes, managed to get some lads off, and that is a great result.

"That was one of our trickiest fixtures, Khalsa are such a dynamic side, but from one to 11 and the subs we were superb from start to finish."

The Steelmen have a free midweek before they host Sutton Coldfield Town at Steel Park on Saturday (ko 3pm).