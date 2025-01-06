Boss Setchell delighted as Steelmen turn things round at Rugby Town
The Steelmen went into the break at Butlin Road 1-0 down, with Micah Edwards' 26th-minute strike the difference between the sides.
Corby were second best for much of the opening 45 minutes, but turned it around to win in the second half thanks to a Fletcher Toll penalty on 68 minutes and a Callum Milne winner just eight minutes later.
With runaway leaders Quorn losing for the first time this season, going down 3-2 at home to Long Eaton United, the win sees the Steelmen close to within 16 points of the top dogs, and with two games in hand.
Perhaps more importantly, it gives Corby a five-point cushion over third-placed Worcester City, and a 13-point lead over sixth-placed Anstey Nomads, who were beaten 2-1 at Wellingborough Town.
"Rugby aren't going to be in the bottom four for much longer," Setchell told @corbytownfc after Saturday's victory. "They have a new manager (Ian King), who is a good manager, and they had that bounce.
"He has brought a couple of lads in, they are energetic, they moved the ball quite well and we didn't get to grips with it in the first half.
"We had to change our system just before half-time, and then we had a few words at half-time about how I wanted us to play, and how we can stop them playing.
"Credit to the players, we more than got to grips with it in the second half.
"There was probably a 10-minute spell where you though 'this isn't going to happen', with Rugby making unbelievable blocks and saves.
"But we dug in and ran out deserved 2-1 winners.
"They had a couple of little moments towards the end, but we have defended well, and I think we probably deserved to win the game."
Corby Town are due back in action on Wednesday night when they are scheduled to host Lye Town at Steel Park (ko 7.45pm).
