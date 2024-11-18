Boss Setchell delighted as prolific striker Tendai Daire makes switch to Corby Town

Tendai Daire and Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: @corbytownfc)

Corby Town have swooped to sign prolific Harborough Town striker Tendai Daire.

It was announced last week that Daire was leaving the Bees in search of more first team starts, and on Saturday Corby announced he has signed on the dotted line at Steel Park.

Daire was the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division top scorer last season with 35 goals for both Hinckley LRFC and Harborough, and was also named the league player of the season.

It is quite a coup for the Steelmen to land a proven performer at Step 4, and manager Gary Setchell is delighted.

"Before he went back to Harborough last year I tried to get him to come to us then, but it was not the right time," the Corby boss told @corbytownfc. "But now is the right time.

"What Tendai did with Harborough last year and what they achieved by getting promotion even with a six-point deduction, was great.

"He had to go and cut his teeth at Step 3 because he had earned the right to be there.

"Harborough have a lot of talent, and up front you only have two spots and sometimes one spot, and they have five or six strikers over there.

"There was always going to be someone who had to leave, and on Thursday when he announced he was leaving he probably had to have oven gloves on as his phone would have been that hot!

"We had an initial chat and I felt confident we could get him, and for me if we could have brought one player in over the summer, it would have been Tendai and I feel we now have great options.

"We have got the best young striker in the league in Fletcher Toll, as well as the best experienced striker in the league as well as Reuben Marshall, Jordan O'Brien who is injured at the minute, and we are hearing we are going to get Neo Dobson back at some point.

"You can never have enough options at the top of the pitch and I am really looking forward to watching Tendai settle in with the boys."

Setchell also feels Daire's experience of winning promotion and playing in pressure games last season is going to be key.

"On the run-in, you need big players, and if we do go into the play-offs you need big players for big games," said the Corby boss.

"Tendai did it last year, playing at the top of the division, and also playing in some big cup games this season, you need players who aren't going to freeze in front of 2,000 or 3,000 people if that's case.

"We are going to try our best to win the league, and in those last two months of the season when points are at a premium, you need experience and you need people who have been there and done that, and Tendai fits into that bracket."

Daire is in line to make his Steelmen debut in Monday's trip to Coleshill Town.