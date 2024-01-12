Boss Setchell calls on Steelmen fans to come out in force for big Rugby clash

​Gary Setchell is urging the Corby Town supporters to get down to Steel Park in their numbers for Saturday's crucial clash with struggling Rugby Town (ko 3pm).

Gary Setchell wants to see the Steelmen faithful come out in big numbers for Saturday's clash with Rugby Town (Picture: Jim Darrah)

​The Steelmen made it three games without defeat with Saturday's 2-2 draw at Coleshill, although Setchell was left fuming it wasn't a victory as Corby actually led 2-1 going into stoppage time.

But the point gained did see the Steelmen move up to 11th place in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, although they remain 12 points adrift of the play-off places.

Rugby arrive at Steel Park in the relegation zone after they were beaten 1-0 at leaders Spalding United on Tuesday night, and the game offers Corby a chance of stretching their unbeaten run to four matches.

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell

Setchell would love to see a big crowd turn out, especially as his team claimed their first home win of the season on New Year’s Day, and told @chuckmiddleton: "Saturday was another game on the unbeaten run.

"We are all sticking together at the minute, and we have just got to keep going.

"We had a massive clap off the crowd on Saturday, and they will stay with us while we are putting in maximum effort.

"Nobody can question the effort or desire of anybody at the football club at the minute, we are trying our best on the pitch and off the pitch.

"We just have to keep going and we have to regroup again.

"I had a few choice words after the game on Saturday, not because of the way we played, but because I feel for them, I feel their pain.

"We just needed to defend the corner at the end and clear the ball and it's game over.

"We are doing so much of the right stuff, but at the key moments we have let ourselves down too many times.

"Hopefully the supporters will come down in their numbers and get behind the team, then the team can then give them maximum effort and hopefully we can get three points at Steel Park."

Setchell also called on his players to develop a bit of a ruthless streak.

"They are an honest bunch of players, probably as honest as I have had,” said the Corby boss.

"But with a bit of honesty you get a bit of niceness as well, and we just need to be a little bit horrible.

"You know, take a foul high up the pitch and it's not even game management, it is slight individual errors.