Gary Stohrer in action for Corby Town during their 3-1 win over Wellingborough Town on Saturday

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell has pleaded with the Steelmen faithful to get behind the team as they target promotion via the play-offs in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Corby moved back up to second place in the table thanks to their 3-1 derby day win over Wellingborough Town last Saturday, and Setchell took the opportunity to urge those who at times criticise him and his players to stay positive.

The week before beating the Doughboys, Corby had lost 2-1 at home to Darlaston Town to slip to third in the table, and there was an air of doom and gloom among some supporters.

Setchell wants that to stop as he and his team aim for promotion, and told @corbytownfc: "At this football club, you get crucified every time you don't win. We get pulled to pieces.

"What I want to do is remind these fans to get behind the team, whether we win, lose or draw.

"This group of players is the best group we have had here for seven or eight years, that is a fact, because if we get in the play-offs, the club hasn't done it since losing to Bromsgrove.

"We have had big-hitting managers here, with bigger budgets than what we have got now, more experienced managers, people who have won the conference and stuff like that, and this set of players are bettering anything they have done.

"Yes, there is an expectancy because we have made some decent signings, but let's keep our feet on the ground. Every time we lose it is like a tragedy!

"This squad is a capable squad, and we just need everybody to be more together.

"For us to achieve what we want to achieve this year, then everybody has got to stick together, everybody has to be together.

"The board are doing their best to keep us going with the budget, I am doing my best to work within the budget they have set while trying to bring quality players in, like we have.

"We just need the supporters to be with us, win, lose or draw, just get behind us, and just keep going.

"We are having a fantastic season, we have a cup final to look forward to and we are second in the league with nine games to go, and we are 10 points clear of the play-off line, so we probably need another four wins to get in the play-offs, and then we are two games away from getting promoted.

"Wherever we finish, whether it's second, third, fourth or fifth, if we are in there we will have a chance.

"They are going to be two tough games whoever is in there, but the message is to please just stick together for the last nine league games and hopefully two play-off games as well.

"We are working hard, we have a great squad, we have a good coaching team, and everything is in place for us to have a push, but we need everybody pulling in the same direction.

"This is an unbelievable place to play (Steel Park) when everyone's on it, and if we are playing poorly then let's give the players a lift, and if we are playing well then get behind them.

"We have five home games left, so let's keep coming, keep getting behind the boys and start building the crowds up.

"We had 600 last week, 600 this week, so let's get a result at the weekend and then push for 700 at the next home game and then we can hopefully get some big four-figure crowds in those play-offs."

The Steelmen are back on the road on Saturday when they go to mid-table Racing Club Warwick.