Boss Setchell calls for everybody at Corby Town to unite in promotion push

Corby Town celebrate one of their goals in Saturday's 6-0 win at Sporting Khalsa (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell has urged everybody at Steel Park to believe as they target a promotion push in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Steelmen, who have yet to win a home game, and there had been some frustration among the support.

But their campaign sparked into life this week, as they hit the road and crushed Sporting Khalsa 6-0 and then won 2-1 at high-flying Spalding United on Tuesday.

The results have seen Corby leap up to seventh and to within two points of the play-off places ahead of Saturday's home date with Sutton Coldfield.

On Saturday, Corby scored through Tristan Thompson-Matthews, Toby Hillard, Joe Butterworth, Danny Gordon and substitute Khristopher Oti, who netted twice in the final five minutes.

Then at Spalding, the home side took the lead only for Connor Tomlinson to level before Gordon won it late on with a stunning free-kick.

So despite their struggles at times, the Steelmen are handily placed, and Setchell is convinced the best is yet to come from his team.

"If we all stick together then we will be okay," the Corby boss told @chuckmiddleton.

"If you look at the results in the league, they are so up and down, and you just need that little run of three or four games and you will be back in it.

"I get the frustration but there is nobody more frustrated than me. In my 16 years of management this is probably as frustrated as I have been, because I know the group is not a million miles away, but we have to keep it real at the club as well."

Setchell has on a couple of occasions spoken of the difficulty he is facing in trying to bolster his squad.

And he has expanded on that, suggesting that the wages being paid by some of the clubs at steps three, four and even below are too much for the Steelmen to compete with.

"Over the past couple of weeks I have tried to bring in three or four lads who are good step four players, and we can't get near the wage demands," said Setchell.

"Out there at the minute it is absolutely crazy. We are getting good value for money with the players we have got, but we can't go berserk.

"Some of the clubs spending the money aren't the obvious ones that you would think of, these are clubs, and this is no disrespect to them, but I hadn't even heard of them before this season. There is a lot of competition about.

"We have got a healthyish budget that is sustainable for the football club, and we are trying to bring players in on that, and it isn't as easy as just 'we can go and get him'.

"We can't compete with the likes of Spalding (in terms of budget), and we have got to work with what we've got, try and bring in good players, which I feel we have done, just have to stay patient and not panic.

"The fans have seen some good performances away from home, but our home form is relegation form! So we have to find that happy medium at home and start getting some results."

The Steelmen will be hoping to seal that first Steel Park win of the season when they host Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.