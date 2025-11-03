Boss Sandy 'absolutely delighted' as Diamonds deliver first away league win of the season

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy

Elliot Sandy was left 'absoutely delighted' as his AFC Rushden & Diamonds team secured a first away win of the season in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division on Saturday.

Tejan Thomas was the goal star for Diamonds, netting the only goal of the game 12 minutes from time as Boldmere St Michaels were beaten 1-0 in a scrappy, low quality contest.

It was a first clean sheet of the season on the road for Rushden, and came off the back of a damaging 5-3 midweek loss at Sutton Coldfield Town that left Sandy questioning his team, and admitting their away defensive record was 'embarrassing'.

Despite the win, Diamonds remain in the relegation zone, but they are just a point behind Loughborough Students one place above them - with the little matter of four games in hand.

"I am absolutely delighted," Sandy told @AFCRD. "It was a horrible game, poor quality, with two sides who you could see were probably feeling the pressure a little bit.

"There weren't lot of chances for either side, and just delighted to come off the team that comes away with the three points.

"We defended brilliantly, and it looked like one of those games where neither team wanted to lose.

"They knew the importance of the win, so I knew it wasn't going to be pretty and the quality wasn't really there, but the lads dug in and got the win.

"We had a couple of good away wins in the Trophy, but not in the league, and you do start to think what is it that we are doing different away from home?

"We stripped it back to basics, and I told the lads to trust themselves, trust the team, trust the defenders to defend, and I am pleased for Lewis Elsom to get a clean sheet."

Diamonds are quickly back in action on Tuesday, and will have the chance to get themselves out of the bottom four if they can spring a surprise and claim three points at leaders Carlton Town, who were 1-0 winners at Corby Town on Saturday.

"It gives us a bit of confidence and we can now go into a really tough away day at Carlton on Tuesday as they are flying, but we have nothing to lose there," said Sandy.

"We know on our day we can contest anybody."